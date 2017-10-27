SQA gets behind Pinktober campaign

SQA staff with Cancer Society Executive Officer, Shelley Burich (3rd from left sitting) supporting the fight against cancer

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 27 OCTOBER 2017: The Samoa Qualifications Authority has paid tribute to its late CEO, Fepuleai Sinapi Moli who lost her battle against cancer last year and today threw its support behind the Samoa Cancer Society and the Pinktober campaign.

The staff, dressed in pink, today made a donation to the Cancer Society Executive Officer, Shelley Burich at the SQA’s conference room.

SQA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Maposua Mose Asani handed over the donation from SQA’s Social Committee.

Maposua said it’s not the amount of the donation that’s important but the spirit and willingness from SQA to show their support for those fighting cancer.

He also paid tribute to the late Fepuleai Sinapi Moli, the founding CEO of SQA that passed away because of cancer last year.

“We know that there are a lot of people who are mourning loved ones that passed away from this disease,” said the Acting CEO. “But we hope that this donation will assist the Cancer Society in its work to help those suffering from cancer and show SQA’s support towards the fight against this deadly disease.”

In response, Ms. Burich acknowledged SQA’s Social Committee’s donation and more importantly the awareness spirit from SQA.

“It’s been overwhelming for Cancer to see the support from the community and its encouraging to see people of Samoa get behind the society,” she said.

“This morning I went to two presentations from schools and it was encouraging to see children as young as primary school level getting involved in awareness and talking about an important issue.

“On behalf of our staff and people who are cancer survivors and their carers we thank you for your contribution and support.”

SQA staff wore pink today to show their support and raise awareness on cancer.

Press Release