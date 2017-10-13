SQA signs MoA with the National University of Samoa

The Chairperson of SQA’s Board of Directors, Gatoloaifa’ana Tilianamua Afamasaga and NUS Vice Chancellor, Professor Fui Asofou So’o signing the Agreement at the SQA Conference room

Source: Press Release

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 13 OCTOBER 2017: The Samoa Qualifications Authority (SQA) today signed the second Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the National University of Samoa to strengthen its working relationships with its partners in the Post School Education Training (PSET) sub-sector.

The Agreement was signed by the Chairperson of SQA’s Board of Directors, Gatoloaifa’ana Tilianamua Afamasaga and NUS Vice Chancellor, Professor Fui Asofou So’o at the SQA Conference room, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi Building, Sogi this morning.

The MoA is designed and implemented to achieve one of SQA’s strategic goals to strengthen its working relationships with its partners in the Post School Education Training (PSET) sub-sector. It also assures that SQA’s Quality Standards will continue to be met by NUS on an annual basis through the Annual Registration Renewal (ARR) and Programme accreditation processes.

The Agreement is to establish a framework for collaboration between NUS and SQA.

NUS is mandated by its 2010 Act to provide education and training including academic, technical and vocational training that responses to the needs of the people of Samoa.

On the other hand, SQA’s Act directed the Authority to coordinate and provide strategic advice to government for PSET to maximise the value of education and training for all learners. NUS is a registered formal PSET provider with SQA.

