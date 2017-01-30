SRU asks for $110,000 security costs from former Sevens Coach

Former Manu Samoa Sevens coach Damian MacGrath with the team last year

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 30 JANUARY 2017: The Samoa Rugby Union (SRU) is asking for $110,000 security costs from former Manu Samoa 7’s coach Damian McGrath.

Counsel for McGrath Sarona Ponifasio confirmed the amount after court proceedings today.

She said SRU previously asked for $90,000, but when she responded with their own amount, SRU sent in the latest amount of $110,000 tālā.

“Now the Court would have to set a hearing date for the security costs, before the actual claim against SRU is heard in full,” said Sarona.

McGrath is suing SRU for one $million when his service was terminated last year before his contract was over.

Late last year, he filed a claim on the grounds of defamation and wrongful dismissal.

McGrath has moved on to coach the Canadian Sevens team.

SRU has replaced him with the former New Zealand 7’s Coach Sir Gordon Titjens.

The matter will be recalled 13th February 2017.

