SRU Launches Women’s Sevens Tournament

SOURCE: SRU Press Release



APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER 2017: The Samoa Rugby Union today launched the first leg of a national women’s sevens tournament in support of the vital role that sport plays in the development of girls and women in the community.

6 teams from around Upolu competed in the Upolu Women’s Sevens tournament that kicked off at the SRU sports complex today. Next Wednesday 26 September, will be Savai’i Womens sevens tournament.

“The main purpose of the tournaments is to build up their experience, in playing rugby. Hence is to prepare these players to compete in higher standard, so that they ready to compete in the international competitions. Womens’ sevens tournament will continue to run in Samoa towards the end of the year,” says the Womens’ Rugby Development Officer, Avi’i Fa’alupega.

“We conducted several development programs for both male and female in primary and secondary schools both Upolu and Savaii throughout the year. The past quarter of the year saw a rapid growth of female participation in rugby.”

According to SRU, Women’s rugby is one of the fastest growing team sports in the world, played by nearly two million girls and women in over 110 countries – more than 20 per cent of the total playing population.

“With World Rugby’s vision being ‘A sport for all, true to its values’ and its mission to ‘grow the global rugby family’, it is important to recognise that women and girls form an integral part of that vision and mission,” said a SRU statement.

“Rugby educates women to learn skills such as discipline, confidence and leadership and they convey core principles that are important in a democracy, such as tolerance, cooperation and respect. Rugby teaches the fundamental value of effort and how to manage essential steps in life such as victory or defeat.

“Rugby can directly help built knowledge and skills that can bring not only better health but also discipline, self-awareness, self-confidence, independence and leadership skills. Women will often start to feel stronger both physically and psychologically. From a social point of view, they gain experience with teamwork, negotiating, planning, winning and losing.”

