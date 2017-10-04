SSAB Company helps Cancer survivors

Some of the SSAB products on sale for their Pinktober promotion to help the Cancer Society

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 05 OCTOBER 2017: The Samoa Stationary and Books has launched its Pinktober promotion dedicated to cancer patients Atamamao Toleafoa and Manamea Schwalger.

And a percentage of the proceeds from the Pink Products and awareness month will be donated to the Samoa Cancer Society.

“Having a sister of mine who is close to my heart, Atamamao Toleafoa who has cancer and also Manamea Schwalger, I feel like making small donations is not enough,” says Samoa Stationary and Books Chief Executive officer Fiti Lang Wai.

“SSAB needs to do more to show Ata and Mana that we do love and care about them by supporting our Cancer Society with awareness programmes,” she added.

Fiti says there is a specific area in the MEGA Store where all the Pink products are being sold, so at the end of October, a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Samoa Cancer Society.

This is the first time for SSAB has helped the Samoa Cancer Society and they are very happy to give more help for Cancer patients through the Society by doing these promotions for Pinktober in October of each year.

Fiti Leung Wai also acknowledged the help of the Miss Samoa Alumni as well as the Events Marketing Distribution (EMD) for supporting the Samoa Stationary and Books Pinktober Launch this week.

