Safata Member of Parliament calls for harsher penalties on marijuana growers

Safata Member of Parliament, Leaana Posini (facing camera) with other MPs during Parliament recess

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA-WEDNESDAY 24 JANUARY 2018: The Member of Parliament for Safata, Leaana Posini is calling on Government to review and issue harsher penalties for marijuana cultivators.

Leaana said he realized the extremes now taken by marijuana growers to protect their marijuana plantations after the recent incident at Satapuala where a 15 year old boy was killed for stealing marijuana.

“These people are not afraid to kill, and that puts the lives of our police in danger when they go out to these plantations,” said Leaana.

The Member is aware of the amendments to the Criminal Ordinance Act which has increased penalties but believes that harsher punishment needs to be implemented and for village councils to work closely with the police in reporting such cases.

He believes the harsher the penalty, the less people will consider investing in these criminal activities.

Using Satapuala as an example, Leaana said his concern is that young children are vulnerable to such criminal activities, as evident in the death of the 15 year old boy of that village.

He also made reference to other countries where the penalties for any drug related offences is by death, and he believes this has reduced drug offences in those countries.

“I am not saying to revive the death penalty we had before, but for Government to consider proper harsher punishment,” he stated.

The member was speaking on the First Supplementary Estimates 2018 now debated by parliament.

