St. Peter Chanel Primary School to open in 2018 school year

Part of the main classrooms wing of the St. Peter Chanel Primary School that will open in February for the 2018 school year

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 19 JANUARY 2017: The Chanel Old Students Association (COSA) has embarked on a project to establish a primary school that will become the feeder school for St. Peter Chanel College at Moamoa in the near future. This is part of a long term strategy to restore the status of Chanel College to the level when it was originally conceived. This initiative has the full support of the Arch Bishop the head of the Catholic Arch Diocese of Samoa and Tokelau who is also an old student of Chanel College. The name of the school is St. Peter Chanel Primary School abbreviated SPC Primary.

Facilities

The school will be accommodated in the compound that was occupied by the Catholic Combined College at Moamoa and renovations are now completed for the school to start in early February 2018. Additional property has been granted by the Arch Bishop for this project so that the school has adequate space for its activities. Apart from classrooms and bathrooms, the school will also have a computer learning unit, and facilities for students to have lunch, a full size rugby field for various sporting activities, a canteen that will provide appropriate food & other items, a chapel and an administration unit.

For the first year (2018) the classes will be from Year 1 to Year 8 with an intake of 25 students per class and being a privately managed school, the standard of services will be equivalent to primary schools with similar management models.

The Steering Committee spearheading this initiative is chaired by Monsignor Etuale Etuale, the Administrator of the Catholic Church in Samoa assisted by the president of the Chanel Old Students Association Tamaseu Leni Warren. The Committee will hand over this project to a Board of Trustees who will oversee the governance of the school in collaboration with the Principal and staff. The Board will be represented by key stakeholders including appropriate representation by the parents.

New Staff Appointments

Four new staff members have been appointed and have started work for the preparation of the new school year to start in early February 2018. There will be additional appointments depending on the school roll. The Committee is quite pleased with the calibre of the new staff members and are confident the school will provide the quality of services required.

The new principal is Mrs. Tepora To’oa Tui. Other members are Mrs. Makerita Salainaoloa Tuimavave Deputy Principal, Sister Monika Vaipuna Tofilau and Ms. Jenny Bennet.

The teachers profiles:

TEPORA TO’OA TU’I – PRINCIPAL

Mrs Tepora To’oa Tu’i is a qualified Primary trained teacher with a total of 22 years teaching experience. She has taught a variety of year levels from Year 2 through to Year 8. Of the twenty two years, eleven years were served in New Zealand and eleven teaching years in Victoria, Australia. Tepora has extensive experience in leadership which has been applied in team leader, lead teacher and co-ordinator roles in the areas of team management, curriculum design and outdoor education. She has lead teams in Years 3/4, Years 5/6 and Years 7/8. Tepora has also co-ordinated camp programmes for middle and senior primary year levels.

Tepora has a Diploma of teaching majoring in English, Mathematics and Social Studies and Diploma in Teaching English As Second Language. She also has undertaken study in Bilingual Education which was applied to her role as Samoan Bilingual Coordinator for Year 1 to Year 8 Bilingual Unit.

Tepora is Samoan born with majority of her education and life in New Zealand. She hails from Savaia, Lefaga in Upolu and Siufaga, Faga in Savaii and is married with three children.

MAKERITA SALAINAOLOA TUIMAVAVE – DEPUTY PRINCIPAL

Mrs Makerita Salainaoloa Tuimavave has a wealth of teaching experience both in Primary and Secondary levels having taught in Honolulu, Hawaii, Daly City and Sacramento, California USA, Philippines and Samoa. She also worked with children with disabilities after working for an Inclusive Education Support Program in Samoa. She is well capable of working with children with learning complications especially those with Visual Impairment and Intellectual Disabilities. She is a former principal of Ah Mu Academy and her most recent posting was with Don Bosco College, Salelologa, Savaii

Makerita holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary and Values Education from the Immaculate Concepcion University, Philippines. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Administration of Justice from the Community College of Daly City, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminology at the University of San Francisco, California USA and a certificate in Administration, Human Development and English As a Foreign Language Assessment from the University of Maryland, USA.

Makerita hails from the villages of Lauli’i / Tafuna, Am. Samoa, Savalalo, Falefa & Sataua. She is married with two children.

SISTER MONIKA VAIPUNA TOFILAU – TEACHER

Sister Monika Vaipuna Tofilau is a trained teacher who has had a variety of working experiences in the fields of teaching, spiritual and pastoral education. She was a former principal of Logoipulotu College and more recently was a senior teacher at Don Bosco, Salelologa, Savaii. Her overseas experiences include teaching attachments in New Zealand, Australia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bangkok and Ireland. Sister Monika belongs to a Catholic International Religious Congregation called “Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions” based at Moamoa with its centre in Rome and regional office in New Zealand.

Sister Monika has the ability to relate and work with different people in whatever kinds of circumstances. She is the eldest of 10 siblings from a family of four sisters and five brothers and she hails from the village of Iva, Savaii.

JENNY BENNET – TEACHER

Ms Jenny Bennet has a wealth of teaching experience, having taught at St Mary’s College as well as at the University of the South Pacific where she was a full time facilitator for the College of Foundation Studies at Alafua Campus and, more recently, a Graduate Assistant for the Faculty of Arts, Law and Education in Fiji. She is passionate about teaching young children and with her training in Early Childhood Development , Developmental Psychology, Educational programming for students with learning disabilities and Curriculum development, she is well equipped to facilitate a high quality and enjoyable learning experience at the primary school level. She is also a published author who emphasises literacy as a key to educational success.

Jenny holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, Literature and Language and has recently completed writing her Master’s thesis in Literature.

Jenny is from the villages of Aleisa, Manase and Safotu and has two young daughters.

Related

Press Release