Stigmata signs return to Toa on Good Friday

Toa, helped by her mother during the anniversary service at the Malotau Catholic Church on Good Friday

By Lance Polu

APIA, SAMOA – SUNDAY 16 APRIL 2017: A large group of Catholics and worshipers from other mainline churches who expected a miracle on Good Friday, had their curiosity rewarded when the stigmata signs were again visible on Toaipuapuaga Patrick before and during a special commemoration service at 3.00pm at the St Peirre Chanel Church at Malōtau on Good Friday.

Toa who returned with her husband and baby daughter from Rome last month, again had the signs of stigmata while taking part in the Way of the Cross procession from Mulifanua to Samatau early Friday morning.

After the Way of the Cross Procession, Toa took part in the anniversary service led by her father at the Siufaga CCCS Church, still bearing the stigmata marks that Father Tuli Paulo said appeared when they were praying at the 12th Station of the cross.

But it was the 3.00pm Mass at Malōtau that drew the crowd. The church matais – bear chested and cradling coconut fronds were on hand to perform the Samoan traditional funeral re-enactment as parallel to that of Jesus funeral.

The stigmata signs, according to Father Takito of the Malōtau parish, appeared on Toa a few minutes to 3.00 as they were waiting in the back room of the church for the service to start. The blood and wounds appeared in heavy clots on her forehead, the arms and her legs.

Quiet fell on the gathered congregation when Toa was led into the front pews of the church where her parents and husband and baby daughter had been waiting for some time for the start of the commemorative service.

Then the chanting by the matais, as they took measured steps and moving solemnly towards the altar and carrying a symbolic Christ, resounded a majestic atmosphere from the very start.

The Catholic Church has for years merged significant elements and ceremonies of traditional Samoan culture into its worship, and was marrying a traditional chiefly funeral to that of the occasion of Jesus death.

As the Malōtau parish Youth re-enacted Jesus last hours, the lashes and physical treatment by the soldiers and his ultimate crucifixion on the cross, appeared on Toa’s body.

Seen to be in great pain, Toa fell onto the floor and wounds similar to lash marks on her arms and legs opened up with blood coming out.

She then went into a trance and only coming back a few minutes later.

After the service, Father Tuli Paulo said while the signs are significant, they are a direct personal message to everyone especially the unbelievers and scorners to repent and accept Jesus.

“The message in what we have seen today at Malōtau as the wounds, the anguish and pain of Jesus Christ, is for each and every one of us to repent and accept him in our hearts as our Lord and Saviour,” said Father Paulo.

Toa first had signs of stigmata while she was part of a Sunday School Easter play last year. A wave controversy had swept through from critics who doubted the occurrence and was underscored with the stripping of her fathers’ ministerial duties from the Siufaga Congregational Christian Church where the signs first showed during Easter last year.

Toa and her husband were married and converted to the Catholic faith late last year and are under observation by the church.

Apulu Lance Polu