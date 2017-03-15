Stigmata woman returning home from Rome

Toaipuapuaga with blood on her forehead and hands with husband Patrick and father Reverend Opapo Oeti greeting Pope Francis in Rome. Photo supplied

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 15 MARCH 2017: The Samoan woman with the Stigmata occurrence as reported by Talamua since Easter 2016, Toaipuapuaga (Toa) Patrick and her family is returning to Samoa from Rome at the end of this month.

This was revealed by Archbishop Alapati Mataeliga during a Catholic Church group meeting in Apia last week where the attendees were updated on Toa’s progress in Rome.

According to the Archbishop, both Toa and her new born baby Agnes are doing well.

He said Toa and her family return on to Samoa on 28 March after spending six months in Rome.

“It is hoped that Toa will share her experience in Rome with the church, but that is Toa’s decision,” said the Archbishop.

The young mother had wounds similar to those of Jesus and came to public attention during Easter last year. The incident spurred mixed public reaction and interest as well as stern criticisms from disbelievers.

The incident also created serious friction between Toa’s father who is the church Minister at Siufaga village, Falelatai and the leaders of the Congregational Christian Church.

The friction worsened when Toa later married and converted to the Catholic faith last year and the presence of Catholic images and statues inside the village church where her father was the minister.

Toa also received messages which she wrote in Hebrew and were given for interpretation and translation by staff at the Malua Theological College.

One of the messages required her to travel to Rome and she was accompanied by her father and husband and she recently gave birth to a baby daughter while in Rome.

Photographs sent to Talamua from Rome showed Toa with some Samoan Catholic nuns in Rome and in a public meeting with the Pope.

However, it is not certain whether she did have a private audience with Pope Francis regarding the stigmata condition and what she had been going through.

Lagi Keresoma