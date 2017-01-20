Stigmata woman reveals seven new messages in Rome

Toaipuapuaga, blood on her forehead and hands meet Pope Francis in the Vatican. She is with her father Rev. Opapo Soana’i, husband Patrick and daughter. Photo supplied.



BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 20 JANUARY 2017: Seven new messages were revealed by Toaipuapuaga Patrick since arriving in Rome in October 2016 bringing the number of messages she has received and revealed to 44.

Three of these messages were revealed early this year, said Toa’s father Reverend Opapo Soana’i.

“One of these messages was with regards to the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa Chairman Reverend Senara Tautiaga,” Reverend Opapo told Talamua but did not give details.

Reverend Opapo who accompanied his daughter and her family to Rome in October 2016, today spoke to Talamua Media about the events in Rome. He is now in the centre of his Church Elders Committee’s decision to stand him down and stripped of his ministerial duties.

Before Toa and her father departed Samoa for Rome last October, Toa revealed that on the 18th December 2016, a peaceful message will be revealed to the world through her.

Reverend Opapo told Talamua that on the 18th December 2015, Toa did receive a message, but due to the Catholic Church protocol, it takes a while for them to investigate and confirm the details.

He said that the stigmata signs were more acute and Toa was in great pain that day and it happened in the presence of several people including the Catholic nuns and Samoa’s Consul in Rome.

“And the message was to seek the earliest audience with the Pope and that a revelation will occur for the Pope in that meeting,” according to Reverend Opapo.

Reverend Opapo said all messages written by his daughter in Hebrew language, including the new ones are being assessed by two professors.

“Special doctors (medical) have also evaluated her (Toa) to determine her state of mind whether she is demonically controlled,” explained Reverend Opapo.

They found nothing wrong with her, but I still want their investigations to be of a higher standard, said Reverend Opapo.

Toa, made news headlines when on Easter in April 2016, stigmata signs similar to those of Jesus Christ appeared on her body while her Sunday school was performing an Easter play.

Since then, every time she received a message, blood comes out of the wounds.

After her first public testimonial at the Catholic Cathedral for the Immaculate in Apia in mid-April, trouble started boiling between her Father who is a church minister of the Congregational Christian Church and the leaders of the church.

There have also been a lot of negative comments against her even though many supported and believed her.

Amidst the tension, she converted and married in the Catholic Church and led by the messages she received, had to travel to the Vatican, Rome where she is now with her husband and daughter.

Toa’s stay in Rome has been extended for 6 months in order to give time for the church investigations of the stigmata occurrence to be completed.

Lagi Keresoma