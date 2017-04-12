Strengthening ICT partnerships for Samoa, Tokelau and Tuvalu

Hon. Afamasaga Lepuia’i Rico Tupai, Samoa’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology with Hon. Mose Pelasio, Tokelau Minister of Communications (Right) and Hon. Monise Tuivaka Laafai, Tuvalu Minister for Communications & Transport (Left)

The discussions were at the Pacific Islands Telecommunications Association (PITA) 2017 meeting in the Cook Islands where the focus was on regional submarine cable connectivity negotiations, in addition to the announcement of the Manatua Cable consortium between French Polynesia, Cook Islands, Niue and Samoa.

Ties between Samoa, Tokelau and Tuvalu have been strengthened as discussions commence to connect the 3 countries by submarine cable and to discuss ways to improve ICT in general for the three countries.

Leader of Samoa’s delegation, The Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Afamasaga Rico Tupa’i said “These discussions have been a positive step forward in strengthening Samoa’s ties with our neighboring islands to create a real and tangible regional partnership. It is expected that a standalone Tokelau-Tuvalu submarine cable connecting to Samoa whereby international connectivity will be provided via the Tui-Samoa cable system linking Samoa to Suva Fiji then onwards to USA or NZ/Australia. I believe it is the Polynesian Leaders Group (PLG) vision to connect all the Polynesian islands in order to create economic and social development for our people”

Part of Samoa’s presentation was to provide a substantive update on the progress of the Tui Samoa cable.

Minister Afamasaga told the meeting that “the Government of Samoa is pleased to advise that the Tui-Samoa project is on track, with work already underway at the beach manholes and Cable Landing Stations in both Upolu and Savaii. Another important milestone was the commencement of the marine route survey for the 1,470 km Tui-Samoa Cable with, the survey to be completed by early May 2017.

Related