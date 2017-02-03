Students Internal Assessment marks added to final exam results

Students pushing the doors of the Ministry of Education this week with various issues on their exam results

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 03 FEBRUARY 2017: The Minister for Education Sports and Culture, Loau Keneti Sio has confirmed that all Internal Assessment (IA) marks of Year 12 & Year 13 students have been added to their final results.

“As of now, all IA’s are now included in the students provisional results that were released last week,” Loau told Talamua.

The only issue the Ministry is dealing with now is recounting results of some students who believe their marks should have better than what they received.

Loau could not identify the number of students whose IA’s were excluded from their result, but said the results were not supposed to be released before double checking.

“The Ministry wanted to release the results early and did not identify the problem at the time,” said Loau.

Two weeks ago, students that sat the Samoa School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and the Samoa School Certificate (SSC) exams realised that their Internal Assessment marks were not included in the final exams results.

Complaints started pouring into the ministry which prompted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Afamasaga Dr. Karoline Fuatai to admit that there was something wrong with the system used to tally exam results.

The admission was later followed by the Minister’s apology, and today, Loau said the ministry is looking at a better system than relying on the current one.

He hopes the problem will not rise again.

Related

Lagi Keresoma