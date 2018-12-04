Supreme Court denies bail for husband accused of wife’s murder

Mother of the late Sa’u Justina Sa’u, Sofia Sa’usamoa Evile glad that bail has been denied.

By Rula Su’a –Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 04 DECEMBER 2018: The mother of the late Sa’u Justina suspected of being murdered by her husband, is glad that bail has been refused the accused – her daughters’ husband.

The Chief Justice, Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu today denied a bail application by Kolani Junior Lam who is accused of murdering his wife, Sa’u Justina Sa’u.

The defendant’s application was made through his lawyer Komisi Koria last week.

Outside of court, Sa’u Justina’s mother, Sofia Sa’usamoa Evile said she is happy with the Chief Justice’s judgement to deny the accused bail.

In his ruling, Justice Sapolu said he is satisfied that there is a real and significant risk that the applicant may interfere with police witnesses if he is to be granted bail.

According to His Honour, “there is no other matter that will make it unjust to continue detaining the applicant’s application, and therefore the application is denied.”

Justice Sapolu then adjourned the matter to the 10 December to set a hearing date in February 2019.