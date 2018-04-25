Supreme Court dismisses charges against Court President

By Rula Su’a- Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 25 APRIL 2018: The Supreme Court today dismissed an assault related charge against the President of the Lands and Titles Court, Fepulea’i Atilla Ropati.

The charge of grievous bodily harm was withdrawn and dismissed. The matter has been referred to the District Court for mention on 01 May and to set a date for sentencing as Fepulea’i had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge of actual bodily harm with intent.

Fepulea’i was charged following the police investigation of a complaint filed by a night watchman at the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration after the incident that happened at an end of year function last December.

