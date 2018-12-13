Supreme Court grants bail for accused in nightclub death

Prosecutor Leone Su’a (facing camera) briefing Jeremiah Malaki Tauiliili’s family that bail will be granted under strict conditions

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA SAMOA – THURSDAY 13 DECEMBER 2018: Supreme Court Judge Tafaomalo Leilani Tuala, granted bail this afternoon to Herman Westerlund, one of the three accused in connection with the death of Jeremiah Malaki Tauiliili at the Marina nightclub two weeks ago.

Westerlund is facing a manslaughter charge.

Defence Counsel Fepulea’i Patrick Fepulea’i applied for bail and prosecutor Leone Su’a did not oppose.

However before hearing the bail application, both counsels were called into Chambers.

After the meeting with the presiding Judge in Chambers, Su’a then called the deceased’s family for a brief meeting outside Court.

Su’a informed the family that the bail application for the defendant will be granted and that the Court will impose strict conditions on the defendant.

Judge Tafaoimalo Leilani Tuala then specified the conditions for bail.

The bail conditions include:

the defendant signing in at the police Apia police station on Mondays and Wednesdays before 12.00 pm.

The defendant must surrender all his travel documents, both Samoan and New Zealand passports.

He is not to make any contacts with the other two suspects.

He is to be with his family from 7.00 pm to 6.00 am, and must not go to the crime scene, and refrain from putting up posts on social media.

Failing to do so; he will be remanded in jail until the hearing date.

The courtroom was packed with the deceased’s and defendant’s families and supporters.

The matter is adjourned to Monday next week for mention.