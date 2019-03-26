Supreme Court orders Pathologists report be disclosed to the defence counsel

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 26 MARCH 2019: The Chief Justice, Patu Tiava’asu’e Falefatu Sapolu has ordered the Prosecution to disclose the Pathologist’s Report on the death of two babies after receiving their MMR1 injections, to the defence counsel, Lefau Harry Schuster.

Lefau made the application when the matter came before the Supreme Court yesterday and the trial is now set for mid-June.

Nurses Leutogi Te’o and Luse Emo have pleaded not guilty to two criminal charges of manslaughter and conspiracy to defeat the course of justice following the death of the two babies at the Safotu hospital last year.

Leutogi and Luse are on bail, and have surrendered their passports and sign at the police station every week.

