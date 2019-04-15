Suspended NUS Vice Chancellor says all is good

The suspended Vice Chancellor of the National University of Samoa, Fui Tuua Ilaoa Professor Asofou So’o

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 15 APRIL 2019: The suspended Vice Chancellor of the National of University of Samoa, Fui Tuua Ilaoa Professor Asofou So’o said “all is good” after he was served late Friday evening with a letter from Cabinet informing him about his suspension pending investigation into some decisions within the University.

“I have to look and read the reasons of my suspension, but it is all good… I am good,” he told Talamua with a smile.

The Vice Chancellor together with his two Deputies, Peseta Desmond Lee Hang and Maugaoalii Ufagalilo Faamanu Diana Mualia were at the center of an internal investigation.

Cabinet made its decision last week based on a recommendation of the University’s Council.

Investigations were instigated when parents enquired about the results of their children last year.

The delay in releasing the results ended up with Government paying more than $.5 million talā for Samoan students who were supposed to be funded under New Zealand’s scholarships scheme.

When asked if one of the reasons why he was suspended was because he rejected a University Council recommendation to settle a dispute with Vice Chancellor Peseta, he said he was not aware of such.

The Minister of Education, Loau Keneti Sio told the media that there are other allegations against the VC that would be investigated.

The two Deputy Vice Chancellors are placed on special leave.

