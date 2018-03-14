Suspended Police Officer appears in court for indecency acts

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 15 MARCH 2018: A police officer, Kenny Tu’umatāvai has been suspended from the police service over allegations of indecency acts he allegedly committed while on duty at the Afega police outpost.

The officer appeared in court this week facing charges of assault and indecent act with intent to insult.

Police media Officer Auapa’au Filipo Logoitino says Tu’umatāvai is currently suspended without pay pending the court proceedings.

In traffic accidents, a young man from Moata’a is fighting for his life at Moto’otua Hospital from serious injuries when a car driven by a 37 year old woman hit him while he was walking across the road from in front of the Apia Park last Saturday night.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with negligent driving causing injury and will appear in court on 27 March.

In a separate traffic incident at Tiavī, three passengers of a Dyna truck escaped death when the Dyna collided with a Ford Explorer on its way to Apia. Police suspect the Ford Explorer was speeding.

Police have charged the driver from Fasito’o-uta with negligent driving causing death and is scheduled to appear in court 27 March.

Staff Reporters