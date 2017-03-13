Suspended Police Sergeant declines reinstatement

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 13 MARCH 2017: A Senior Sargent who was suspended while being investigated has declined being reinstated and has resigned.

Senior Sergeant Siripia Uelese was the officer in charge of the investigation of the Police Commissioner and two other police officers.

The investigation was based on the recommendations of the Ombudsman office after an investigation into a raid at the Fugalei market around August 2015.

These charges have been dropped for lack of evidence.

Meanwhile Corporal Leilani Savea, who was accused of indecency of a woman who sought refuge at the police stations last year has been reinstated.

The Court acquitted him of the charges two weeks ago.

Also reinstated to his former rank as Senior Sergeant is Sekai Liuteine, who was the supervising officer of the night shift Leilani was on when the alleged incident took place.

Sekai was later demoted but with the Court ruling, he has been reinstated to his former rank.

The other suspended officer awaiting his fate is Assistant Police Commissioner Samoa Mulinu’u Mulinu’u, whose fate will be decided by a Tribunal, while Inspector Samau has resigned.

Both Samoa and Samau were involved in the arrest of the Commissioner and the laying of 200 plus charges against him.

All these charges were withdrawn and dismissed by the Court three weeks ago and the Commissioner is expected back at work tomorrow.

