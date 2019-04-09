Suspended senior lawyer awaits outcome of investigation

By Rula Su’a Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 10 APRIL 2019: Suspended senior lawyer Maiava Visekota Peteru said she is awaiting the outcome of the Samoa Law Society’s investigation into her suspension. The Society has suspended her practising license following complaints from the public.

She also said that she was cooperating with the Law Society in their investigation.

“I have dedicated 35 years of my life to the practice of law in Samoa and I intend to follow the Law Society processes with a view to remedy the interim suspension,” said Maiava.

The President of the Samoa Law Society Leiataualesa Komisi Koria, confirmed the suspension but refrained from giving any details.

“The Council of the Samoa Law Society has received complaints from members of the public regarding this particular practitioner and these complaints are being handled in accordance with our Society’s regulatory framework,” said Leiataualesa

He further stated that the Samoa Law Society has a very active Complaints and Investigations Committee, which is set up to investigate complaints against members.

“The complaints referred to above have been referred to this Committee,” said Leiataualesa.

“The investigation process will involve the practitioner being given an opportunity to respond to the complaints before any determinations are made. In the interim, the Council has issued a temporary suspension pending the determination of the matter. I cannot confirm the length of the suspension – this will depend on the timeframe for the investigation,” said Leiataualesa.

