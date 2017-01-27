Look deeper before forming an opinion – SVSG Australian volunteer

SVSG volunteers being sworn in late last year

BY Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 27 JANUARY 2017: An Australian volunteer, Pamela Andrewartha who has served at the Samoa Victim Support Group (SVSG) for the past 10 years, had advised anyone to “look deeper to see what to see before forming an opinion.”

Pamela’s comment was directed at accusations through publications and the social media against SVSG recently.

She said for people to understand and know the activities of SVSG, they need to be there at least 6 weeks, then return later to make an opinion.

“You cannot form an opinion on one visit, or compare the standards in Australia or New Zealand to Samoa,” she told Talamua.

Pamela started working as a volunteer for the organisation when the refuge was first located at Moto’otua in 2005. “That place was horrible, but the organisation with the support from donors, have managed to create an environment where the children can enjoy.”

A series of damaging stories and negative comments on social media were directed not only towards the operation inside the SVSG refuge for children at The House of Hope at Tuana’imato, but the handling of the organisation’s finance.

“Rubbish,” said Pamela.

She said she was there from the beginning. “I have seen the progress of the programme and SVSG is doing a great job.”

“That first disability shelter was not very nice but then, plans were already in the pipeline to shift those kids to a better place,” said Pamela.

She said every time she returns to Samoa, “changes have been made to the shelter and organisation.”

“Small changes to the facilities, but progressive,” she said.

“You can’t just come, look at the outside then make an opinion,” said Pamela.

“The shelter has strict rules, which is good, the children are safe and there is no worry about people taking photos. They are well looked after, fed and educated,” said Pamela.

“I am not saying it’s the best remedy in the world, but without SVSG, I don’t know where these kids will be, and I’m pleased to know there is such a place,” said Pamela.

She said what the shelter has now was just a dream back then, but now everything has gone one step further.

She also said she had witnessed three children being adopted to overseas families and the families keep in touch with SVSG.

