SVSG receives a gift of encouragement for women’s work

PHOTO: Country Head of the BSP (Samoa), Taitu’uga Maryann Lameko-Vaai presenting a $1,000 tala cheque to the President of the SVSG, Siliniu Lina Chang

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 13 MARCH 2019: The commemoration of the International Women’s Day 2019 might be over, but for the Bank of the South Pacific (Samoa), its staff opted to celebrate the spirit of the day by giving back to the local community through the work of Samoa Victim Support Group.

During a donation presentation at the BSP Board Room today, the Country Head of the BSP (Samoa), Taitu’uga Maryann Lameko-Vaai presented a $1,000 tala cheque to the President of the SVSG, Siliniu Lina Chang. It was “a gift of encouragement for SVSG’s work for women.”

“We chose to donate to SVSG because of the work you do to look after young women who are victims of crime. It is the least we could do,” according to Taitu’uga. “The work you do allows us to put our own problems into perspective.”

The donation was put together by the staff of the BSP (Samoa).

The SVSG President acknowledged the continued partnership with the Bank of the South Pacific.

“Thank you so much Taitu’uga and the staff for ongoing belief in the work of SVSG. The donation and its intention is a source of encouragement as we continue working to support the women of Samoa,” said the SVSG President, Siliniu Lina Chang.

