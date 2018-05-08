SVSG Youth Sub Group Making a Difference

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 08 MAY 2018: The SVSG (Junior), the youth sub-group of Samoa Victim Support Group continues to lead by example as it rolls out its community program, based on the identified need for support from youth in village communities.

In schools, the SVSG (Junior) has been carrying out anti-bullying awareness campaigns to address violence between schools, the latest was at the Wesley College at Faleula.

In church youth groups, the SVSG (Junior) members have been busy with its literacy programs for the youths in villages, the first being at Faleasiu, now finding a home at the Faleasiu Assembly of God hall.

On Saturday, the SVSG (Junior) Executive visited Faleasiu to work on its pilot project, which includes a library area for the young children of Faleasiu.

For one of the SVSG (Junior) Executive member and the Queen’s Young Leaders Award winner for 2017, Petronilla Molioo Mataeliga, reaching out to empower youth in the villages is the SVSG (Junior’s) active role in changing lives, one youth group at a time.

And being one of the final ever Queen’s Young Leaders Award winners, Ms. Mataeliga’s work with youth and children of Faleasiu, through the SVSG (Junior) aims to improve and to help children to receive a quality education.

Come June, when Ms. Mataeliga will receive her Award from Her Majesty The Queen at a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, she will have the Faleasiu Library Project to add to her and the SVSG (Junior) changing lives community projects.

Fundraising events such as Zumba and Walkathon being carried out over the months will assist with SVSG (Junior) in putting up book shelves at the closed off area at the AOG Faleasiu Hall, allocated for the children’s library. Once the infrastructure is completed, the SVSG (Junior) members will be rostered during Saturdays to read to the children as per its literacy program.

In line with the SVSG (Junior) vision, youth empowerment and education are the key to success and making a difference by working together.

