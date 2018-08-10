Tahiti Nui to be at 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa

The Aquatic Centre in Samoa where Tahiti may dominate in the 2019 Pacific Games

Source – Pacific Games

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 9 AUGUST 2018: The Executive Board of the Pacific Games Council has agreed to provisionally lift the suspension of the Tahiti Nui Pacific Games Association (COPF).

Athletes from Tahiti Nui will be free to participate at next year’s 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa provided that an agreement reached by all parties for the selection of its Rugby and Boxing athletes is honored.

A statement today from the Pacific Games Council said its process for the acceptance of athlete entries in these two sports – where rival national federations exist – precipitated the boycott by the French Polynesian Government of the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu.

For the 2019 Pacific Games, the COPF has offered to oversee the selection of the best athletes from the rival federations in these two sports – a process which is supported by the Oceania Federations for Rugby and Boxing, subject to the regulations of their respective sports being upheld throughout the selection process.

The successful implementation of this agreement will result in the full lifting of the suspension prior to the commencement of the 2019 Pacific Games.

Related