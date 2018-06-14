Talamua explains why the Ole Palemia bloggers story was retracted

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 14 JUNE 2018: Given the continuing police investigations into those behind the blog Ole Palemia, Talamua Online retracted its story that identified two overseas based Samoans a few hours it was published yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

The story was based on an interview on Talamua’s weekly news programme with the Prime Minister and Minister of Police, Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi, who named the two persons.

“However, given the police investigations in progress, we decided (a few hours the story was uploaded) to retract the story as it may impact the investigation,” explained Talamua’s Editor, Apulu Lance Polu.

Talamua managed to speak with the Police late this (Thursday) afternoon who confirmed the investigation is in progress that also involves the cooperation of several overseas jurisdictions.

“So we apologise to the police if the story may have jeopardised their investigations,” said Apulu.

“And we also apologize to the two gentlemen who were named by the Prime Minister and carried in our story and what may have impacted on their personal and professional standing in the community,” said Apulu.

“Talamua however will continue to follow up this issue, given the huge impact it has on Samoa and its people both locally and around the world and we will bring this to our readers when the police completes its investigation,” he concluded.

Related

Lagi Keresoma