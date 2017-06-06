Talofa Airways expands to Tonga

Talofa Airways owners Toleafoa Jeffery and Maria Hunter and Taua Fatu and Mrs. Tielu at the launch of the airline in August last year

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 07 MAY 2017: Locally owned Talofa Airways is expanding with its direct flights to Tonga to start 01 July 2017.

A statement from the company says there will be four scheduled flights per week – 2 from Samoa on Tuesday and Saturday and 2 from American Samoa on Monday and Friday (Sunday and Thursday Pago days). The seats are now available for sale for return or one way fares.

Flights from Tonga to Samoa will be on Monday and Friday and to American Samoa will be on Tuesday and Saturday (Monday and Friday Pago days).

“Finally, and in less than one year since commencement of its airline operation, Talofa Airways is now ready to provide the much needed direct air services between Tonga and the two Samoas,” says the Chief Executive Officer Toleafoa Jeffrey Hunter.

“It is my hope to expand this service to Niue, Wallis & Futuna and other neighbouring islands,” he added.

The company added that the flights to Tonga will not affect Talofa Airways’ daily flights between Samoa and American Samoa.

Related

Staff Reporters