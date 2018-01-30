Taro fries and taro whisky soon to be on the local market

A taro plantation at Fiaga, Upolu, Samoa

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA WEDNESDAY 31 JANUARY 2018: Taro fries with chicken, sausage or fish will soon be on the local market once the Scientific Research Organisation completes its research work.

The Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Lopao’o Natanielu Mua, says Cabinet members have tasted taro fries samples twice and it tasted good.

“It tastes very good, but at the moment there are a few things that SROS needs to make sure its 100 percent, then it will be ready for the local market.”

Turning taro into taro fries is another move by the Ministry as there is sufficient taro supplies in the local market.

“There is more than enough taro in the country, and judging from our inspection around Samoa, there is plenty and we need to look at other ways to make use of our taro.”

And there’s more according to the Minister.

“SROS is also working on producing whisky from taro.”

The minister says, taro is being fermented to produce alcohol and the Ministry is meeting with stakeholders interested in promoting and selling taro whisky.

“It is the local market we are targeting first and we are confident there will be a breakthrough on a commercial scale for taro fries and taro whiskey,” said the Minister.

Related

Staff Reporters