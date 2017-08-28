Taula Beverages backs McDonald’s Miss Samoa Pageant 2017

(L-R) Sei Vice-President Matatumua Mara Faletoese, Mahendra (Mike) Mahimkar, Caroline Pereira, Taula Beverages reps, Rev. Feata Perelini.

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 28 AUGUST 2017: Taula Beverages, Farmer Joes Supermarket and Natural Samoa Water are the latest corporate sponsors stepping up to assist the Samoa Events Incorporated, (SEI) to stage, host and fund the McDonald’s Miss Samoa Pageant 2017.

100% Samoan owned brands from Ah Liki Investments Group their sponsorship is $12,000 tala worth of products.

“As a 100% Samoan owned corporate citizen of Samoa, we are delighted to be part of this journey to discover the new Miss Samoa who will represent our beloved nation Samoa during her reign,” says Mahendra (Mike) Mahimkar, Commercial Manager of Taula Beverages.

“On behalf of Taula Beverages, Farmer Joes and Natural Samoa Water we wish luck to all the 9 contestants on this exciting journey of discovering their true self and emerge victorious.

“You all are winners as it takes a lot of courage to step up to this challenge.”

For SEI, board member Reverend Feata Perelini applauded the assistance noting that the sponsorship is not just for the Pageant but for all of Samoa.

“The Miss Samoa Pageant is the people’s pageant and we are humbled to have partners in the business sector realizing the value of the Miss Samoa to every Samoans here and abroad,” said Rev. Perelini.

The Pageant is an annual event that showcases the true quality/nature of the Tama’ita’i Samoa.

Added Mahimkar: “We believe that the true nature of being Samoan is to rise above all challenges that an island paradise faces in the global arena.

“Miss Samoa is that platform that test, challenges the contestants to define their own true nature combined with beauty, values of each individual contestant to discover the next Miss Samoa that will represent our true nature combined with beauty.

“Thus we at Taula, Farmer Joe and Natural Samoa Water, believe that the Miss Samoa Pageant is the platforms that defines and is in sync with our brand philosophy that is based on perseverance and the drive to achieve global standards right here in Samoa.”

