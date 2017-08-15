TAUTAI: Sāmoa, World History, and the Life of Ta’isi O. F. Nelson

Ta’isi O. F. Nelson subject of a new booked to be launched this Saturday



APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 16 AUGUS 2017: Tautai is the story of a man who came from the edge of a mighty empire and then challenged it at its very heart. This biography of Ta’isi O. F. Nelson chronicles the life of a man described as the “archenemy” of New Zealand and its greater whole, the British Empire.

Researched and written by cultural historian Dr Patricia O’Brien of the Australian National University, she tells a deeply compelling account of Ta’isi’s life lived through turbulent decades. By following Ta’isi’s story readers also learn a history of Samoa’s Mau movement that attracted international attention.

Dr O’Brien started work on this project in Samoa in 2012. She worked closely with the extended Ta’isi family headed by the former Head of State of Samoa Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi – Taisi’s eldest grandson.

The Australian Government funded Dr O’Brien’s research for the book through an Australian Research Council Future Fellowship Grant.

Writing of Ta’isi O. F. Nelson, Dr O’Brien says:

“He was Sāmoa’s richest man who used his wealth and unique international access to further the Sāmoan cause and was financially ruined in the process. In the aftermath of the hyper-violence of the First World War, Ta’isi embraced nonviolent resistance as a means to combat a colonial surge in the Pacific that gripped his country for nearly two decades. This surge was manned by heroes of New Zealand’s war campaign, who attempted to hold the line against the groundswell of challenges to the imperial order in the former German colony of Sāmoa that became a League of Nations mandate in 1921.

“Stillborn Sāmoan hopes for greater freedoms under this system precipitated a crisis of empire. It led Ta’isi on global journeys in search of justice taking him to Geneva, the League of Nations headquarters, and into courtrooms in Sāmoa, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Ta’isi ran a global campaign of letter writing, petitions, and a newspaper to get his people’s plight heard. For his efforts he was imprisoned and exiled not once but twice from his homeland of Sāmoa.

“Using private papers and interviews, O’Brien tells a deeply compelling account of Ta’isi’s life lived through turbulent decades. By following Ta’isi’s story readers also learn a history of Sāmoa’s Mau movement that attracted international attention. The author’s care for detail provides a nuanced interpretation of its history and Ta’isi’s role in the broader context of world history.

“The first biography of Ta’isi O. F. Nelson, Tautai is a powerful and passionate story that is both personal and one that encircles the globe. It touches on shared histories and causes that have animated and enraged populations across the world throughout the twentieth century to the present day.”

The Australian High Commission, in partnership with the National University of Samoa Centre of Samoan Studies, is hosting a public seminar this afternoon, 16 August, where Dr O’Brien will discuss her research for the book ahead of the official launch this Saturday. The seminar will start at 5.30pm at the NUS Samoan Fale.

