Taxi driver tells of harrowing ordeal at the hands of two brothers



Knife slashes on the side of taxi driver Suiga Finau’s neck

By Rula Su’a-Vaai

APIA, SAMOA MONDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2017: A young taxi driver from Moata’a was lucky to escape a harrowing ordeal last Saturday night at the hands of two brothers who claimed to be from Faleasiu-uta.

Suiga Finau a taxi driver from Moata’a and Vaivase, who lives with his wife and three children at Lalovaea, is thankful that he is alive. In an exclusive interview with Talamua, he says it was after 9.00pm on Saturday night that he picked up a man and a woman with their suitcase in front of SNPF Plaza in Apia.

“They told me they want to go to the Sheraton Hotel at Mulifanua. They were well dressed,” observed Suiga.

“On our way, they talked about the Bible and the woman spoke English very well and I never thought they will do anything bad.”

Suiga says when they reached Faleasiu, the man told him, if they can turn inland to pick up his brother from his house at Faleasiu-uta.

“On our way inland of Faleasiu, there was a police car ahead of us, and two men were walking on the side of the road. Then the man inside the car told me to stop as his brother was walking along the road.”

Then they picked up the ‘brother’ and the man passenger told Suiga to continue on as they need to pick up something from their house further inland of the village.

Then things changed suddenly to fear.

“I felt something sharp and cold on the side of my neck, and one of the male voices said, to stop the car if I want to be alive.

“I tried to move around and I could feel the sharp edge of a knife cutting through my neck, and his hand was pushing against my neck making it hard for me to breathe.”

Suiga explained, he continued to struggle and he managed to free himself from the knife, but one of the men got out and opened the door and dragged him out. Then the beatings began.

“All I managed to do was to cover my face from the punches and there were brutal kicks on my rips as well,” explained Suiga.

“Then they tied my hands on my back and threw me inside the boot of the car, telling me they are going to a place to burn me.”

As the car moved on, Suiga managed to free his hands.

“Fortunately, the piece of string they tied my hands with was not tight enough and when I managed to free my hands, I kicked the cover of the boot and it opened. Then I rolled out.”

In the dark of night, Suiga stumbled to the first house he came to and the family helped him and called the police.

“I have never experienced anything like this in my life before. I was so scared and thought I was going to die and I prayed to God to please save me.”

After he was interviewed by the police at the Faleolo station, they dropped Suiga off at his family at Moata’a.

The taxi Suiga drove was later found at Palisi the next day. Two of its tyres were slashed and missing is the taxi money and his mobile phone.

“Police told me they have found the two brothers, and the woman who is one of the brother’s girlfriend,” said Suiga.

Police have yet to issue a report on the incident.

