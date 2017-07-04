Taxing Head of State is disrespectful says Church Council Secretary

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA –TUESDAY 04 JULY 2017: The Secretary of the National Council of Churches Reverend Ma’auga Motu says taxing the Head of State is very disrespectful.

He said he was surprised when he heard that the Head of State was included in the tax Bill passed by parliament last week.

“I understand that we need money for economic development, but Samoa is known worldwide for her identity of respect,” said Reverend Motu.

He said the past governments recognized the respect rendered the Head of State and never included the Head of State or church ministers as tax payers.

Reverend Motu also raised the immunity status of the Head of State and if he was taxed.

During a consultation last week, Reverend Motu asked the Ministry of Inland Revenue’s Chief Executive Officer, Avalisa Viali – Fautuaali’i to calculate the tax cut from $175,000 which he said was the annual earnings of a pastor in the Vaimauga district.

“She said $41,000, and that is a very big cut,” said Reverend Motu.

He also pointed to the need to go back to claiming annual tax refunds as done in previous years to help the taxpayers.

Reverend Motu said both he and the Chairman of the National Council agree that the tax bill was introduced and discussed in such a short time, and what Government should have done was to write to all church ministers and churches in Samoa for their personal views.

“Most of the church ministers did not attend the public consultation on the issue,” said Reverend Motu.

In the lead up to the debate in parliament of the tax bill last week, the Minister of Revenue Tialavea Tinoisio Hunt said 19 church denominations were consulted and the objection by the Congregationalist and Methodists against the law have been duly recorded.

