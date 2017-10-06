Teaching profession honoured

Source: Press Secretary.

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 06 OCTOBER 2017: Samoa joined the world yesterday in honouring all the Teachers in the World Teachers Day.

The event was marked by a colourful parade of floats, marching teachers and various community organizations down Beachroad that congregated for a special celebration in front of the Government building.

The Minister of Education Sports and Culture, Loau Solamalemalo Keneti Sio delivered the keynote address on behalf of the Government of Samoa, on the theme: TEACHING IN FREEDOM, EMPOWERING TEACHERS.

Loau saluted the work of teachers and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the teachers of Samoa for their continuing contribution to the education of the children of Samoa.

He encouraged the teachers to continue doing the great work they do every day and continue to inspire the children to ensure a stronger foundation for lasting peace and sustainable development for Samoa.

He further acknowledged the commitment and dedication of all teachers of Early Childhood Education Centres, Schools for children and people with disabilities, Primary and Secondary schools and colleges, Tertiary Institutions and Universities, Technical Vocational Education and Training Centres, Non-formal, Second Chance and Informal Education providers.

He also recognized the contribution made by all the expatriate teachers and volunteers in schools and institutions around Samoa as well as the dedication and support of all Teacher Associations and Federations, Parent-Teacher Associations and the National Teacher Association of Samoa.

