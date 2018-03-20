Team Samoa for Commonwealth Games to be announced this week

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 20 MARCH 2018: Team Samoa for the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, Australia next month will be announced on Thursday this week.

The President of the Samoa Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (SASNOC), Patrick Fepuleai said the Board meets on Thursday morning and the team and its officials will be announced later on the same day.

Samoa will compete in Weightlifting, Boxing, Rugby Sevens, Womens Rugby League and Lawn Bowls

Samoa will be among 71 Commonwealth nations to compete for medals next month in Australia.

The Chef ‘de mission is Nynette Sass.

