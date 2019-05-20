Team Samoa Launches Pacific Games Uniform  

Team Samoa in uniform with Pacific Games Authority officers at last Fridays launch

Story & Photos by Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 20 MAY 2019: The traditional Samoan motifs from a woman’s tattoo – the Malu features prominently Team Samoa’s competition wear for the Pacific Games in July.

Team Samoa Chef ‘de Mission, Nynette Sass proudly said the idea for the uniforms design was born out of the Samoan woman warrior Nafanua who was believed to be the giver of life, as the Samoan legend goes.

“The Malu is delicate, elegant, dignified and graceful and yet there is a strong underlying strength that will protect all,” said Sass.

“With this new design, Team Samoa can step up and come to the field in style, confidence and bring home the golds we all desire,” said Sass.

The uniform was provided by apparel provider, Legend Sportswear and launched last Friday at the Tanoa Hotel.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa complimented the design as a mixture of modern and traditional designs.

“The blending of traditional Samoan heritage and modern technology reflects the vision of the Government as host of the Pacific Games to exemplify through sports, the essence of traditional values,” she said.

“Legend Sportswear, through competitive bidding provides the most modern and appropriate mix of fabric options with the right texture of durable to suit Samoa’s weather condition and for our athletes comfort in order to perform,” said Fiame.

She also acknowledged the China International Sports Club in hosting and preparing close to 300 Samoan athletes and Coaches for the games in July.

Step Up and Win The Games

The Governments challenge and message to Team Samoa is simple, Step Up And Win The Games.

“The values of our nation and people will be embedded in your minds, bodies and souls, that motivation alone should drive you to perform at your best and achieve our nation’s goals in the games,” said Fiame.

Samoa has been in the top five, finishing 3rd overall when it last hosted in 2007 and 3rd in the 2015 games.

These results according to Fiame represent a downward spiral simply due to the number of athletes participating. This year, Team Samoa is fielding 700 athletes in 26 sports.

“As the host nation of the Pacific Games, we have the upper advantage in terms of athlete numbers. Therefore the expectation by our country and Government from Team Samoa is to step up and win the games,” said Fiame.

“Winning is not everything, it is the only thing” she challenged.

While all sports showcased their competition and active gears, five sports whose uniforms are regulated under the International Federation Regulations, will not be wearing Team Samoa’s design wear.

These sports include Weightlifting, Judo, Taekwando, Swimming and Power Lifting.

