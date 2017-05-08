Teen Challenge Samoa gears up to help troubled youth

BY Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 07 MAY 2017: The newly established Teen Challenge Samoa (TCS) organisation is gearing up to help the troubled youth of Samoa, and it is moving to establish a partnership with pastors and church ministers as a network for its work.

“For the first time in Samoa, there is now an organization that deals specifically with substance abuse amongst young people,” said TCS Executive Director Eric Poe.

TCS noted the increasing number of youths involved in drugs and alcohol abuse and they hope to work together with different denominations in Samoa to help these young people.

“For many years, we focus on establishing Teen Challenges in the South Asia, and while we continue to work in South Asia, we focus emphasis now on the Pacific Islands to establish Teen Challenge,” said Reverend Jim Lowans of TCS America.

Team Challenge Samoa works under the umbrella of the Assembly of God church.

Reverend Fa’afetai Fata Meafou, TCS Chairman said the reason why AOG wanted the programme activated here is because the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration always asked for letters of support for some of the youth cases before the Court.

“But even though these young people are in control of their own lives, the main target of TCS is to help them to stay away from drugs,” said Reverend Fata.

“We’ve seen thousands of addicts that have their lives turned around and transformed through the Ministry of Teen Challenge, it is a terrible addiction, and it takes a lot of effort by a lot of people to make somebody walk free of their addiction,” said Reverend Lowans.

He said 85% of those who go through the entire TCS programme do not return to their past ways.

He also believes that no other ministry or organization has that high level of success rate, so it is why he believes that having TCS in Samoa is going to have a positive impact on the growing drug culture.

“We are very excited to be part of this and to finally see the realization of a long time vision of the Executive Committee of the Assemblies of God in Samoa through the setting up of Teen Challenge Samoa,” said Reverend Fata.

He said any programme that builds up or restores the life of young people should be encouraged and supported as they deserve every chance they can get to live a full life, free from addiction of any kind.

There were fifty Pastors from different denominations in Samoa who attend today’s session.

“It’s the same perspective I have on this Teen Challenge programme and I respect their every move just to save the souls of young people,” says Reverend Danny Epati of the Congregational Christian Church at Sa’anapu.

Teen Challenge has more than 1,100 rehabilitation centers in 120 countries around the world and Samoa is the third Pacific country where it now operates.

It is funded under the United Nations Development Programme.

