Teenager charged over Farmers fire

Fire damage to the ground and second floor of the Treasure Garden where the Farmers shop was located

BY Pa’i Mulitalo Ale

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 23 MARCH 2017: Two teenagers are suspected to have burnt down the newest branch of Farmers Shop on the ground floor of Treasure Garden building at Fugalei on Saturday morning.

Police Media Officer, Su’a Lemamea Tiumalu confirmed today that a 17-year-old suspect is in police custody in relation to the incident.

He said there two suspects who were caught on security cameras hours before the fire that night.

“Although their faces were not really clear on camera but police managed to identify the two suspects,” said Su’a.

He also said that the second suspect is still on the run as police went to his house but he took off.

He also confirmed that some of the suspected stolen products were discovered by police at the families of the two suspects.

“We sought the parents support to notify police right away when the accused is home,” said Su’a.

An official at the Fire and Emergency Services said they are still investigating the fire and arson has been ruled out.

He said they suspect that the fire was lit by someone and it started on the ground floor.

The fire brigade arrived five minutes after they received the call and by the time they arrived the whole first floor was almost consumed by the flames.

“It was lucky we arrived in time before the fire spread to the second floor,” he said.

The 17-year-old will appear for mention on the 10 April.

