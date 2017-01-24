The Judiciary should be held in contempt of Parliament

Samoa’s Court House, Mulinu’u

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 24 JANUARY 2017: Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi today sent out a strong message that the Judiciary should be held in contempt of parliament when they refused to appear before the Special Parliamentary Committee set up to investigate the work of the Lands and Titles Court.

Members of the Judiciary were invited to respond to public allegations and accusation regarding their duties; however, due to the belief that the Judiciary was independent, none of the Judges appeared.

Their non-appearance was the focus of Tuilaepa’s ministerial speech in parliament today.

“They are afraid to answer the Committee’s questions about the abuse inside court and the disrespect against parties to cases and complaints against their decisions,” Tuilaepa told Parliament.

Tuilaepa believes the judiciary had disrespected parliament when they stood against the Committee’s request.

Tuilaepa explained that he had been inundated with complaints from members of the public seeking his assistance pertaining to their matters in the Lands and Titles court “that have affected their most previous belongings.”

“I told them, that is a matter for the Court but they persisted. Remember, we as the parliament and the judiciary have our statutory duties and that it to do the best for the public,” he explained.

“I get many summons signed by a court official to appear in court and failing I will face the consequences, and I always appear and testify. Now parliament has summoned them to answer to how they are performing their duties and they refuse.”

Tuilapea said parliament and the Committee has the power and authority to summon anyone to testify before the Committee, and even he had been summoned to appear before several parliamentary committees.

He said any order or summon from any parliamentary committee or commission of inquiry that is not honoured, that person or party should be dealt with under the “contempt of the dignity of this parliament.”

Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee for the Lands and Titles Court, Laupao’o Natanileu Mua agreed with Tuilaepa and recommended that Cabinet should make a decision regarding the Judiciary not honouring the Committee’s call.

The ruling party caucus also favours setting up the Lands and Titles Court independent from the Courts Administration.

The Lands and Titles Court deals mainly with matters of lands and titles and the judges do not necessarily need to have legal training or background.

