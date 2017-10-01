The last of Sister Patrick’s still battling 64 years on

Marie Margret Ripley at work as Second Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister



By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 02 OCTOBER 2017: After 64 years working, serving some of the country’s influential leaders, Samoa’s longest serving Public Servant is not looking at giving up soon.

At 81 years old, Marie Margret Ripley wants to continue her service despite her age. “As long as God gives me the strength to work, I will work,” she told Talamua after being honoured as the Longest Serving Public servant during last Fridays Public Service Day Ceremony.

But Marie Margret Ripley’s deep and strong values are rooted in an influential and inspiring teacher, a Catholic nun by the name of Sister Patrick who taught many of Samoa’s secretarial skills at St. Marys, Savalalo in the late 1950s. Her students served for Samoa’s Prime Ministers, Cabinet Ministers and business executives in the country’s formative years after independence.

Marie Margret Ripley is the last of Sister Patrick’s students still holding and carrying the baton and inspiring the younger public servants.

She told Talamua that the longest of her service was as Secretary of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Environment Fiame Naomi Mataafa. Their working relationship goes back to 1998 after she retired from the Public Service Commission and she was picked up to serve the then young Minister of Education.

In honouring her service and announcing her Award, Public Service Commission Chairman Tu’u’u Dr. Ieti Taulaealo said: “She exemplifies the values of the Public Service and is highly praised for her commitment to her work and contribution to Samoa. The Public Service Commission on behalf of Government commends Marie for her dedication and loyalty to the Public Service and she is truly an inspiration to them all working in the Service.”

The Award was presented by the Prime Minister.

Marie’s employment history in the Public Service:

· In 3rd August 1953 she started work in the Public Service as a Shorthand typist in the Broadcasting Department.

· She moved to the Secretary Department when she retired from the Broadcasting Department in 1955 until 1962 where Samoa became independent and changed the Departments name to the Prime Ministers Department with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

· In 1964 she became the Stenographer in Charge for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs up until 1997.

· Marie became the Secretary for the Honourable Fiame Naomi Mataafa as the Minister of Education, Women, Justice and Ministry of Natural Resources in 1998, marking this year as her 20th year as Second Secretary.

· Marie worked under Five Secretaries to the Government through her service under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Her husband was the late Avalogo Edward Ainu’u Ripley and they have three children, two boys and one girl.

2017 PUBLIC SERVICE INNOVATION AND EXCELLENCE AWARDS

AWARDEES FOR INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Public Awareness Initiatives – Folole Alapati & Katie Pogi – Meteorology Division, MNRE are awarded the Public Awareness Initiative Award for their innovative way of educating and raising the awareness of school children with their contribution to the Save Yourself DVD.

Community Participation Initiatives – Leuluaialiiotumua Faagutu Samuelu – Vaatolu – ACEO Corrections, Enforcement & Maintenance Division, MJCA is awarded the Community Participation Initiative for her driving force behind the Parole and Probation Service unit’s success with regards to their work in the communities.

Organizational Development and Capacity Building Initiatives – Leota Aliielua Salani – ACEO Finance Statistics Division, SBS is awarded the Organizational Development and Capacity Building Initiative for his outstanding leadership and tireless efforts towards the development of statistics as well as coaching and mentoring his staff and the Office as a whole.

Inspirational Leadership – Fuiavailili Egon Lincoln Keil – Commissioner, Ministry of Police. Fuiavailili is awarded the Inspirational Leadership for withstanding the odds to be reinstated as Commissioner of Police. His exceptional leadership during the Firearms Amnesty Project also has contributed to keeping Samoa safe and aware on the issue of firearms.

Recognition of Long Service – Marie Margaret Ripley – 2nd Secretary to the Minister of MNRE. Marie is awarded the Recognition of Long Service Award for her 64 years of continuous commitment to the Public Service.

People’s Choice – Leuluaialiiotumua Faagutu Samuelu – Vaatolu – ACEO Corrections, Enforcement & Maintenance Division, and MJCA.

END

Photo captions

Marie 1 – Longest Public Servant Marie Margret Ripley

Marie 2 – Longest Public Servant Marie Margret Ripley

Marie 3 – Honourable Mataafa Fiame Naomi and her Secretary Marie Margret Ripley.

Related