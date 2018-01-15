“The Post” a timely antidote for “fake news” and “post truth” era

The Post starring Meryl Streep as Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 15 JANUARY 2018: Freedom of the press and the critical role of the media in our lives is the theme of an evening when the Samoa Observer Newspaper group in partnership with the International Press Institute (IPI) co-hosted the premiere of Steven Spielberg’s film, The Post, at Apollo Cinema last week.

The Post is the inspiring saga of The Pentagon Papers and 4 lying United States presidents over the Vietnam War, and stars Meryl Streep as the awesome and courageous Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as the equally brave editor Ben Bradlee.

The film is seen as a timely antidote for the current “fake news” and “post truth” era.

According to the Samoa Observer Editor, Mataafa Keni Lesa, what is featured in the film is happening in the world and Samoa, and the struggles and ongoing clash between an independent newspaper and a powerful government.

“It is a must see film, and we are gathered here, as part of our role to promote press freedom and how critical it is in Samoa to celebrate the work of a very powerful woman Katharine Graham, who was the editor of the Washington Post at a crucial time in unveiling of a watergate scandal which ultimately led to the resignation of President Nixon.”

Mataafa said it was the work of Katharine Graham who inspired the Samoa Observers’ Editor in Chief Gatoaitele Savea Sano Malifa who worked at the The Globe Book store at the time, and later came back to Samoa and started the Samoa Observer Newspaper.

The film premiere is also part of the build up to the Newspaper’s official 40th anniversary later this year.

SThe primere was attended by some cabinet members and government officials, diplomatic core, and sponsors.

Related

Staff Reporters