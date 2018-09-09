The search for her Samoan roots led her to the Miss Samoa Crown

The Miss Samoa 2018, Miss Susana o Samoa Sonia Piva with the first and second runners up of the historic beauty pageant ever to be hosted on Savaii Island today

By Lagi Keresoma

SALELOLOGA, SAVAI’I – SATURDAY 8 SEPTEMBER 2018: The newly crowned Miss Samoa Sonia Piva moved to Samoa four months ago to find her Samoan roots, however, she got more than she bargained for when she was named the 2018/2019 Miss Samoa at Don Bosco Hall Salelologa today.

“It’s unreal, each and every contestant totally deserved and I guess I was just blessed today,” the 21 year old education student to Talamua.

She scooped three awards – Best Interview, Best Puletasi and the National Tourism Award.

Piva currently working at the Pacific Games Authority as an Assistant Secretary and according to her mother Maria, her daughter was ready to take on any job in order to stay in Samoa.

She never missed a chance to visit Samoa. This year, she packed her bags, said goodbye to her parents and family in Melbourne, Australia and moved to Samoa.

“What an amazing decision to come back to Samoa because now I have been crowned Miss Samoa and I look forward to serve” said Piva.

Her mother was emotional and overwhelmed and she knows her daughter has worked hard to get to where she is now.

“Her heart is to represent Samoa. So I am proud to hand over my one and only daughter to Samoa because that is where her heart belongs,” said Maria Piva.

Sonia Piva was hosted by Reverend Areta and Pativaine and the Au Uso Fealofani Methodist Church at Salogā, Salelologa while the other 8 contestants were hosted by the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa from various villages.

Speaking to Talamua after the Pageant Pativaine was grateful and appreciated having Piva with them.

“She is a humble person, a lovely personality who does not give up without trying, as was evident on the first day she came to us and she joined some of your youth members who went to collect food from the plantation,” said Pativaine.

She proudly pointed out that Sonia also tried out other chores such as preparing the palusami for the umu.

Sonia will have to delay studies in Education and Health Care for the Disabilities to serve as Miss Samoa. With her work at the Games Authority, she is in a perfect place to welcome the Pacific when Samoa hosts the Pacific Games in September 2018.

PAGEANT RESULTS:

First Runner up – Miss Samoa New Zealand, Cecilia Tufuga Fatu

Second Place – Miss Le Naumati Creations, Levalasi Vivian Su’a.

Third Place – Miss Samoa New South Wales Inc, Christine Retalila Temariti,

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Miss Personality – Miss Salimu Fagaloa, Dolores Cassandra Satui Cufi

Miss Photogenic – Miss Le Naumati Creations, Levalasi Vivian Su’a.

Best Sarong – Miss Le Naumati Creations, Levalasi Vivian Su’a.

Best Interview – Miss Susana o Samoa, Sonia Piva.

Best Puletasi – Miss Susana o Samoa, Sonia Piva.

Best Talent – Miss Samoa New Zealand, Cecilia Tufuga Fatu

National Tourism Award – Miss Susana o Samoa, Sonia Piva.

Best Recycle Wearable Attire – Miss Le Naumati Creations, Levalasi Vivian Su’a.