The United Kingdom to open a High Commission in Samoa

The new British High Commissioner to Samoa, HE Laura Clarke presenting her credentials to His Highness the Head of State, Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi 11.

The United Kingdom has announced that it is opening a new High Commission in Apia.

Announcing the opening of 9 new diplomatic posts across the Commonwealth, including in Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu, British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, said: “As a Commonwealth family of nations, it is in our shared interest to boost prosperity, tackle security issues and clear up the environment.

“These new diplomatic posts are in regions which provide huge potential and opportunity post-Brexit for British businesses and will help us to deepen our relationships across the Commonwealth.

“After we leave the EU, Global Britain will remain outward facing, open for business and a champion of the rules-based international order.”

Laura Clarke, non-Resident British High Commissioner to Samoa, said:

“I am delighted that the Foreign Secretary has decided to open a High Commission in Samoa. I very much enjoyed my first visit to Samoa in March this year, and came back convinced that the UK should increase its work and presence there.

“There is a natural affinity between the UK and Samoa. Ours is a partnership based on a shared history, shared values, and a shared political and judicial system.

“We work in partnership together on shared challenges – such as combating climate change – and we are both proud members of the Commonwealth. There is so much more that we can achieve together.

“I look forward to working with the Government of Samoa as we set up our new

“British High Commission in Apia before I hand over my responsibility for Samoa, with both sadness and pride, to the new Resident British High Commissioner.”

It is expected that the new British High Commission in Apia will open in 2019.

