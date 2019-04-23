Tiatia Lima Graeme Tualaulelei is the new Clerk of the Legislative Assembly 

Lagi Keresoma

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 23 APRIL 2019: One of the longest serving employees of the Legislative Office, Tiatia Lima Graeme Tualaulelei has been appointed the new Clerk for the Legislative Assembly.

Tiatia was appointed last week having worked for 22 years and served under five Parliamentary Speakers since 1995.

A family man, he serves as a Deacon for the Congregational Christian Church of Apia and is also the President of the Apia Church Youth Group. He holds two other matai titles, Laulu from Mulivai, Safata and Lima of Apia village.

Tiatia Lima Graeme Tualaulelei with wife Saveatama Leaupepe Sosefina and their daughters

Tiatia’s education started at Malifa, Leififi and Samoa College before embarking on his career with the Legislative Office.

He is the son of the late Tapusalaia Dr.Fifituna Tualaulelei and Fitimalu of Apia. He is married to Saveatama Leaupepe Sosefina Talauta and have 4 daughters.

