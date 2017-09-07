Time given to review American Samoa’s intention to join

The Tui Samoa cable being loaded on a transport vessel that will lay the cable between Samoa and Fiji

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 07 SEPTEMBER: American Samoa’s intention to join the Tui Samoa marine cable has being given despite having passed the deadline last July.

The Letter Of Intent (IOL) from the Government of American Samoa was received Tuesday this week by the Chairman of the Samoa Submarine Cable Corporation (SSCC) that owns Tui Samoa Cable, Pepe Christian Fruean.

He said prior to receiving the letter, they met with American Samoa’s House of Representative, and ASTCA American Samoa Telecommunications Authority (ASTCA) Interim CEO, Pulelei’ite Tufele Li’amatua.

Pepe told Talamua that they will review the letter which relates to costing which may have influenced the decision to join by the deadline in July.

“There is cost undertaken then, and the costing now may not be the same and we have to consult the Cable people what the new cost is,” Pepe explained.

“We are shareholders, and we have to consider the governments, our shareholders, as we cannot put our shareholders in such situation where we may commit the company to something we may not be able to deal with,” he said.

He also said a package was presented to American Samoa and that there are a number of multiple parties in American Samoa and for SSCC, it’s business, but the problem faced by both Samoa’s now is losing that cheaper window.

During the meeting of the Polynesian Leaders Group tis week, Pepe presented the One Polynesia ICT Policy that promotes cooperation between the nine Polynesian countries including American Samoa, to cut down internet costs.

“Distance is not an issue and whether they need us or them, but to share for the benefit and affordability for the people,” said Pepe. “And for the One Polynesia ICT concept to succeed, all countries should be in.”

“The challenge that we have is that we lack buying power,” says Pepe.

“We go to the market as individual countries and as individual countries we are buying in increments.

“Basically the cost for per megabit is $65 US dollars but if we were to work as a buying group we are able to aggregate all our capacity to achieve cost reductions to a dollar 75cents US per megabit,” he explained.

Pepe said it’s harder to get the two Samoas to agree on something than getting Tahiti or Cook Island to agree.

“We are still positive, and we remain committed to American Samoa, and we need to find a way to move forward despite whatever people perceive,” he said.

