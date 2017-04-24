“Time to Play Badminton” in Savaia-tai!

Some of the enthusiastic Savaia-tai EFKS Sunday School girls getting ready for Badminton

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 24 APRIL 2017: Savaia-tai, Lefaga is renowned for its Giant Clams Marine Protected Area and pristine oceans overseen by a very organised and highly effective Village Council and Women’s Committee. It is a must visit on the tourism scene.

However, it was time out on Easter Monday for the community. Several parents, led by the Tinā o le Ekalesia, Malo Poka Maua and over 45 enthusiastic Savaia-tai EFKS Sunday School children descended on the Savaia-tai EFKS Hall seaside to try out Badminton.

The children ranged from ages 2 years upward. All were included in the various group activities and then individual practices.

“I was quite blown away by some of the raw talent that I saw. A lot of the youngsters had really good hand eye coordination and gauging from the longer volleys during the morning. I think we have some national reps in the making from Savaia-tai,” Nynette Sass, President of Samoa Badminton Federation.

“I love Badminton and I want to play it all the time” says a highly energetic youngster Tia Uelese , who was one of the stand-outs of the day.

“When can we play it again please?” was the chorus from several of the youngsters.

Sila Efeso Lepale, was one of the adults that was working the sausage sizzle for the children. He was spotted spending more time watching the badminton session and eventually overcame his shyness and asked to join in. He was a fast learner and highly inquisitive about the sport. His racquet skills were quite impressive for a first timer.

This was followed by more adults stepping forward to give it a try! The loud and joyous laughter that overwhelmed the venue was a sure sign of everyone having a great time.

“I like this sport because it is held inside away from the hot sun!” commented one parent. “I like the fact that this is a sport that the whole family can play together!” says another.

“Thank you for the opportunity to introduce Badminton to our community and children. I too want to play badminton. It looks like a lot of fun,” says Malo, the Pastor’s faletua enthused.

“This was a fun and successful outing for us and I can confirm that there will be more “Come & Try Badminton” events prior to our official launching of “Shuttle Time” in July”, says Nynette.

“The re-introduction of Badminton is made possible by a highly supportive international mother body, namely Badminton World Federation by way of our Oceania Badminton Team based in Auckland New Zealand.”

“Oceania Badminton team has been nothing but amazing to work with and they have provided not just the equipment for free but the mentoring along the way!”

“Several people have asked when we will be playing Badminton as they are keen to join up. We are currently working on securing dedicated venues and other logistical requirements for the re-introduction of Badminton “.

For more information about Badminton, feel free to visit our Facebook page Samoa Badminton Federation or drop us a line at nynette@samoabadmintonfederation.org

