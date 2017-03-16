Tokelau leaders to meet McCully in Apia tomorrow

Ulu o Tokelau, Siopili Perez (2nd from right) and Council members Afega Gaualofa and Kelihiano Kalolo with senior officials in readiness for meeting with Mr McCully

By Fatu Tauafiafi, Pacific Guardians

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 16 MARCH 2017: The Council of the Ongoing Government of Tokelau, led by Ulu o Tokelau, Siopili Perez will meet New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Murray McCully in Apia tomorrow.

The leaders, meeting in an informal setting, will discuss a number of issues, including Tokelau’s National Capital Development that led to the purchase of two helicopters.

It is also an opportunity to reflect on the special case of Tokelau and its relationship with New Zealand as Mr McCully prepares to step away from politics at the end of May 2017.

“Mr McCully is one of the longest serving Foreign Affairs Ministers in any democracy, and today’s meeting is a chance for us to acknowledge his contributions to Tokelau,” stated Mr Perez.

“We recognize his efforts where our culturally village-based form of self-government, will stand the test of time if all the ‘canoe paddlers’ follow the guiding hands of our elders or the collective Taupulega (Village Councils) of the three.”

Leaders are expected to reaffirm their special ongoing relationship founded on constitutional links, shared endeavor, mutual respect and understanding.

The occasion will also be marked by an exchange of gifts.

Related

Press Release