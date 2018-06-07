Tokelau Police investigate death of a Samoan worker

By Rula Su’a – Vaai

APIA, SAMOA – THURSDAY 07 JUNE 2018: The Tokelau Police authorities are investigating the death of a Samoan worker who died while on a sea expedition with his colleagues.

Police reports say the deceased was one of the workers for Ah Liki Construction Company in Apia.

The Police Spokesperson in Apia, Auapa’au Filipo Logoitino said the alert from Tokelau police arrived 25 May 2018

“The deceased reportedly went out to the sea with other men on a dinghy; we were told the dinghy overturned, he fell into the sea and drowned.”

Police in Tokelau are investigating the incident and officials are making preparations to send the body to Samoa.

Man died of head wound

Police is also investigating the death of a man who worked as a security at a night club in town.

The police reported that the deceased was involved in a fight on 25 May outside the nightclub.

“Someone threw a hard object at his head,” said the police.

He went to the hospital and the wound was treated and he was discharged on the night of the fight.

“After one week at home, he collapsed and was rushed to the hospital where he died,” according to police.

Man electrocuted

Police also reported on a tragic accident that led to the death of a 41 year old man from Saleaumua.

Police reported that the deceased was electrocuted while cutting down trees in front of his house. He was rushed to the hospital at Lalomanu but died on the way.

The police are looking into the circumstances of his death.

Driver turns himself in to police

The driver of a black pick up car that killed a young man at Faleasiu, turned himself in to police after 3 days since the accident.

Police says the accident happened at the curve in front of the Congregational Christian Church at Faleasiu.

“Two young men were crossing the road and they were both hit by the car. One suffered minor injuries and the other died on the spot.”

Police have yet to lay charges.

