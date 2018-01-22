Tourism operators dedicate win to staff and employees

The staff of the Taumeasina Island Resort scooping the Overall Excellence Award 2018

By Lagi Keresoma

APIA, SAMOA – TUESDAY 23 JANUARY 2018: The recipients of the Tourism Excellence Award 2018 have dedicated their achievements to their staff and employees for their perseverance in developing their business.

Two of the recipients Mataia Lynn Netzler and Beverly Levy spoke of the dedication and commitment of their staff, whilst the General Manager of the Taumeasina Island Resort, Nathan Bucknall praised his staff for scooping the Overall Excellence Award.

Beverly Levy, owner of the Amanaki Hotel won the Best Superior Category, and she said she would not be where she is today if it was not for the hard work of her staff.

“This award is more theirs than mine – through their hard work, day in and day out, 24/7 in a whole year, and I want to thank my staff,” said Beverly.

It is the second year running of the Tourism Excellence Award organized by the Samoa Tourism Authority and this years’ theme was: Keeping It Beautiful, Keeping It Real.”

“Our commitment to continue developing Samoa to a place that we are proud to call home, and a place that tourists and visitors can enjoy peacefully and in harmony,” said Sala Fata Pinati, Minister of Tourism.

He said the Government and STA will continue “to keep our tourism product and hospitality services authentic.”

“There are many more areas that we have to address together and persevere in areas recommended by visiting guests,” said Sala.

He said the 99% of the awards were judged by a survey form and online with only 1% involvement of the STA standard committee.

“This is our country which tourists call Beautiful Samoa. So lets’ keep it that way.”

Entertainment for the night was provided by Samoa’s soprano Marlena Ott Devoe, Ali’ioaiga Reno Anoa’i and the Tanugamanono Soprano Singers.

Winners of the Various Categories

Best Car Rental – Taumeasina Rental

Best taxi Service – Rays Taxi Stand

Best Airport Transfer – Return To Paradise

Best Hygiene Award – Taumeasina Island Resort

Best Elei Uniform – Return To Paradise Resort

Best Cultural Entertainment – Saletoga Sands Resort

Best Tour Operator – Chef John Tours

Best Attraction Site – Robert Louis Stevenson Museum

Best Bar and Hangout – Edge Marina

Best Restaurant – Scalinis Restaurant

Best Budget Category – Foafoa Beach Fales

Best Standard Category – Lynn’s Gate

Best Superior Category – Amanaki Hotel

Best Deluxe Category – Seabreeze Resort

Overall National Tourism Excellence Award- Taumeasina Island Resort

Related