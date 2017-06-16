TOURISM: Seabreeze is again Samoa’s leading Resort 5 years in a row

Prime Minister, Hon. Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi congratulates owners, Chris & Wendy Booth and staff of Seabreeze Resort at his village of Aufaga for winning Samoa’s Leading Hotel at World Travel Awards.

Source: 2017 STA Circular

APIA, SAMOA – FRIDAY 16 JUNE 2017: The boutique Seabreeze Resort, in Aufaga village, has won ‘Samoa’s Leading Hotel’ for the fifth consecutive year. The honour was announced at the 24th annual World Travel Awards 2017 held in Shanghai, China.

Voted on by travel and tourism professionals worldwide, this red-carpet event is considered the Oscars of the tourism industry and is acknowledged across the globe as the ultimate travel accolade.

Arriving back to Samoa in the beginning of this week after receiving the award, the Seabreeze Resort owners, Mr Chris and Mrs Wendy Booth were welcomed in a ceremony held at the Samoa Cultural Village Fale of the Samoa Tourism Authority and congratulated by the Prime Minister, Tuilaepa Fatialofa Lupesoliai Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi, who acknowledged the achievements by this resort at his village of Aufaga.

“We are all indeed very proud of Seabreeze’s achievement which we can put squarely on the shoulders of the management, owners and staff of Seabreeze.” Said Tuilaepa.

“Tourism will continue to be the mainstay of Samoa’s economy, abd the government will continue to invest heavily on the facilities and infrasturucture to ensure that we will continue to develop and grow our industry in Samoa for the nenefit of getting more and more jobs for our young ones as well as ensuring the security of market for our fishermen and for our farmers who need to work hard to provide the food to feed the people that come to visit our shores.

“So on behalf of the government, I congratulate the management of Seabreeze and also the staff.”

Tuilaepa also acknowledged the support of the village of Aufaga and its council, for their contribution in working together with the Resort.

The owners of Seabreeze Resort, Mr Chris and Mrs Wendy Booth thanked the Prime Minister and acknowledged the support of their staff.

“We have a philosophy at Seabreeze where we say ‘Friends who play together stay together’ and that’s how we run the resort, as one huge big family,” said Wendy.

“Winning our 5th consecutive award since 2013 truly is a reflection on our dedicated staff and team who work diligently to create a beautiful paradise for couples where they can relax, forget any worries and just enjoy the exquisite surrounds, cuisine, personal service, and genuine Samoan hospitality.

“With our army of hand trained staff and a determination to exceed our guest’s expectations we will continue to create a utopia for couples in our untouched Island paradise.” Added Wendy.

The award winning 4.5 star Seabreeze Resort is gently nestled into a private secluded bay on Samoa’s famous south-east coast of Upolu.

The first ‘Genuine Adults Only’ resort in Samoa for guests 18 years and over, Seabreeze provides the ideal romantic getaway for honeymooners and couples or those seeking luxury and intimacy.

