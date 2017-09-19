Tourist arrivals up 22% for Samoa in June quarter

Tourists being entertained and shown fire making and traditional cooking at the Samoa Tourism Village in Apia

Source: SPTO Press Release

APIA, SAMOA – WEDNESDAY 20 SEPTEMBER 2017: Tourist arrivals for Samoa are up 22% in the June quarter of 2017. But the figures are still fifth behind the Cook Islands 47.7%, Solomon Islands 31.6%, Fiji 28.3% and American Samoa 26.5%.

The figures were released by SPTO in its Quarter 2 Tourism Arrivals Review this week with comparative analysis over the preceding quarter and the corresponding period of the prior year.

The Review said tourist arrivals in the Pacific ACP and SPTO member countries increased by 18.4% in the second quarter of this year when compared to the first quarter. This increase is in line with the global momentum of tourism growth with international tourist arrivals reaching 6% growth compared to 4.7% in the previous quarter.

The favourable performance in the June quarter reversed the consecutive decline witnessed in the preceding two quarters in the region. Year to June 2017 arrivals already reached 949,712, up 2.8% over the corresponding six months last year.

The marked turnaround reflected a number of massive tourism promotional campaigns, increased in new air service arrangements and flight schedules and improved tourism infrastructure developments undertaken by most of the major destinations in the region.

Consequently, tourist arrivals to the region accelerated, triggered by strong growth in tourist arrivals to Cook Islands by 47.7%, Solomon Islands 31.6%, Fiji 28.3%, American Samoa 26.5%, Samoa 22%, and Tonga by 13%. Compared to the corresponding quarter of 2016, tourist arrivals to the region also grew by 5.5% with Timor Leste showing the highest growth by 52.2%.

On market shares, Fiji maintained its supremacy as the lead tourism destination in the region with 40.6% share, up from the 36.9% share in the First Quarter of 2017. The second highest, French Polynesia registered an estimated share of 9.1%. This was followed by Cook Islands at 8.2%, PNG 7.7%, Samoa 7.0%, Palau 5.7%, Timor Leste 5.0% and New Caledonia and Vanuatu with estimated share of 5.2% and 4.6%, respectively. The remaining 7.0% was shared among all the other destinations in the region.

Arrivals by major source markets rebounded by 8.6% to 464,256, after two weak quarters. The acceleration of 36,887 arrivals against the previous quarter was underlined by rising arrivals from the Pacific’s four leading source markets, Australia by 22%, New Zealand 56.4%, USA 4.2% and Other Asia by 4.7%. Against the same quarter in 2016, arrivals by major source markets to the region however, fell mildly by 0.6% with Europe showing the highest fall by 25.8%.

Australia and New Zealand remained the leading markets for the region in the Second Quarter, with shares of 31.7% and 22.5%, respectively. USA, the third highest source market represented 10.2%, followed by Other Asia at 9.1%, China 7.0% while Europe and Pacific Islands each with shares of 6.5%. The other source markets made up the remaining 6.5% at the end of the Second Quarter.

