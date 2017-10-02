Town clock painted pink to promote cancer awareness month

The town clock is an icon in Samoa’s capital city, Apia

By Natu Samuelu Tafunai

APIA, SAMOA – MONDAY 02 OCTOBER 2017: Noticed the town clock in pink? It is “Pinktober” where the Samoa Cancer Society focuses the whole month of October on promoting cancer awareness throughout the country.

Early Sunday morning, the Samoa Cancer Society and public came together for a special service to mark the beginning of the program at the town clock, showcasing a new bright pink color as emphasis of the Society’s programme.

Today, “Pinktober” was officially launched by the Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr. Talalelei Tuitama at the ANZ conference room.

Tuitama acknowledge the work by the Society and it month long campaign as launched today and he also acknowledged the support from the ANZ bank and other stakeholders for their support.

Tuitama said the private sector and the political arena are some of the strong equipment needed to raise heath issues and public awareness.

The Samoa Cancer Society will embark on some of their outreach programmes including workshops in the community and fundraising events.

“These outreach programs are crucial to continue promoting and re-enforce to our women the importance of early detection and recognizing the signs and symptoms for breast cancer, seeking medical advice and learning to do breast self-examinations,” said Tuitama.

He said colouring the town clock pink is a great way of supporting the cancer survivors and those who have lost their lives to cancer.

“Pinktober is a national initiative which we as a nation can unite together in the fight against breast cancer,” said Tuitama.

He also said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized that at the global level, a major problem is that many cancer cases are diagnosed too late.

Tomorrow, the Cancer Society will have its Sei Making project at the late Seiuli Allan Alo’s SPACE studio complex at Fugalei. The ground breaking performing artist and choreographer lost his battle with cancer a few months ago.

Miss Samoa Alexander Iakopo and her Alumni team will also participate in the sei making programme as part of the month long campaign to create more awareness so people can have regular tests and seek medical for early detection of cancer.

Related